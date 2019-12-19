South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Human Trafficking

press release

Ester Palesa Moshoeshoe (27), made a brief appearance at Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 17 December 2019 for allegedly trafficking female victims from Barkley West and Kimberley for sexual exploitation.

This follows a disruptive operation by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Kimberley Flying Squad on Monday, 16 December 2019 and Tuesday, 17 December 2019 respectively. The team received information regarding a female suspect at Samaria Road, Kimberley who is allegedly involved in human trafficking.

The team swiftly responded and operationalised the information at the said location. Three (3) female victims aged between 17 and 22 were rescued and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect has been remanded in custody and the case postponed to 24 December 2019 for formal bail application as the investigation continues.