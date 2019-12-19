South Africa: Unlicensed Firearms Seized By Vigilant SAPS Members Conducting Safer Festive Season Patrols

press release

Our quest to seize unlicensed firearms in the province yielded positive results when the members attached to Ocean View Crime Prevention Unit were busy conducting crime patrols at Carina Close in Ocean View. The members acted upon information received about gunshots that were fired in the area on Monday, 16 December 2019 at about 05:30. The alert members drove straight towards the direction where the gunshots were allegedly fired. Upon conducting further investigation in the area they spotted two unknown men carrying firearms.

Two suspects immediately fled on foot when they saw a police vehicle approaching them, the members pursued and arrested two males aged 19 and 27. A 38 special revolver firearm with three rounds of ammunition was found in their possession. The vigilant members also noticed while they were chasing the suspects, that one of them disposed of an object at the premises in the area. Upon closer inspection, the object, a gas pistol was retrieved by the members.

Both suspects were arrested and they are expected to make a court appearance soon for possession of unlicensed firearms.

In a separate incident, the members of Kensington Crime Prevention Unit were also conducting foot patrols, stop and search operations at Ventura Street in Factreton on Monday, 16 December 2019 at about 22:50, when they saw a male hiding behind him an electric box. The members approached him, and he pointed the members with the firearm. Shots were fired, the alert members managed to arrests him and seized a Norinco 9mm with ammunition. It has been established through further investigation that the firearm was reported stolen in Kraaifontein.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A 17-year-old male suspect was subsequently arrested and he is expected to make a court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and presumed stolen property.

Meanwhile in Paarl East the members arrested a 43-year-old male who was found in possession of an unlicensed 38 Revolver firearm with rounds of ammunition at Springbok Street in Paarl East, Paarl yesterday, 17 December 2019 at about 18:00. The vigilant members acted upon information received from a concerned community member about an unknown man who has been roaming around in the area carrying a firearm. Members drove straight to the area and they spotted the suspect. Upon conducting a further search, members found an unlicensed firearm in his possession. A 43-year-old male was arrested and it was established through further investigation that the suspect is also wanted for outstanding robbery cases in the Paarl East policing precinct and he is expected to make a court appearance soon on charges of robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.