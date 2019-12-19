Angola: Basketball - Petro Beat Universidade Lusíadas

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat last Tuesday, in Cidadela pavillion the Universidade Lusíadas, 99-69, in an anticipation match of the Senior Male National Basketball Championship third round.

At the break time, the Petro players were having advantage with 16 points (50-34).

With this result, the eixo viário squad take the lead of the race isolated, with six points, against four of the university, in fourth position.

The round follows up the matches on Friday, 1º de Agosto to face Interclube, in Victorino Cunha pavillion, at 19h00, ASA versus Marinha de Guerra in Arena do Kilamba (18h00) and Vila Clotilde shall face Desportivo Kwanza in 28 de Fevereiro pavillion (15h00)

On Saturday, for the fourth round, is scheduled Desportivo Kwanza versus ASA, Universidade Lusíadas to face Vila Clotilde and Marinha de Guerra versus Interclube.

The highlight match among rivals 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda was rescheduled for 8 January 2020.