London — Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Sisi of Egypt.

The Prime Minister spoke to Egypt's President Sisi, who congratulated him on his success in the recent election.

The leaders committed to strengthening the relationship between the UK and Egypt in a range of areas, including trade and security cooperation.

They looked forward to meeting next at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London in January.

SOURCE UK Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street