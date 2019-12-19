Central African Republic - New Head of Euam Mission Appointed

17 December 2019
PR Newswire (New York)
press release

Brussels — Today, Paulo Soares was appointed head of mission for the new European Union Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic (EUAM RCA). This mission was established by the Council on 9 December 2019 and is expected to be launched in the spring of 2020.

Paulo Soares, a Portuguese national, is currently Head of Interoperability Cell of the military EU Training Mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA). His experience includes more than 25 years in the Portuguese Gendarmerie, 2 years at the Portuguese Ministry of Interior, one serving in a civilian mission and one in a military mission. His mandate as head of mission for the EUAM RCA will last until 8 December 2020.

The aim of EUAM RCA is to support the reform of the internal security forces to enable the Central African Republic (CAR) authorities to mitigate the current security challenges in the country. EU experts will provide advice at the strategic level to the Ministry of the Interior and the internal security forces, the police and the gendarmerie, with the aim of helping in their deployment throughout the country.

The mission will coordinate closely with the military EU Training Mission (EUTM RCA), the UN MINUSCA mission and the international community.

Today's decision was taken by the Political and Security Committee.

Copyright European Union, 1995-2019

SOURCE European Council

Read the original article on PR Newswire.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 PR Newswire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: PR Newswire

Most Popular
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.