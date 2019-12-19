Africa: Polio This Week As of 11 December 2019

In the run up to the WPV certification of the African region next year, the Africa Regional Certification Commission is currently conducting a visit in Nigeria to analyze and verify the accuracy of the certification documents prepared by the Nigerian Government.

"It is important that the Nigerian government and partners avoid any complacency that could jeopardize Nigeria's removal from the list of polio-endemic countries and certification of wild polio virus interruption for the African Region", said Dr Pascal Mkanda, Coordinator at Polio Eradication Program, WHO Africa Regional Office during the 37th session of Expert Review Committee (ERC) on Polio Eradication and Routine Immunization (RI) in Nigeria which took place recently.on the meeting.

Summary of new viruses this week (AFP cases and ES positives): Pakistan -- three WPV1 cases, nine WPV1 positive environmental samples and nine cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) -- three cVDPV2 cases; Angola -- 12 cVDPV2 cases and two cVDPV2 positive environmental samples; Ethiopia -- two cVDPV2 cases; Malaysia -- one cVDPV1 case; Philippines -- one cVDPV1 case and three cVDPV2 cases. Global Eradication