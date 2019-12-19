South Africa: Overberg Fire Ripped Through 14 000 Hectares of Vegetation and Farm Land

19 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Bertram Malgas

Firefighters in the Overberg in the Western Cape have finally managed to contain a raging fire that swept through the region.

The fire started last Wednesday and has caused severe damage.

Overberg fire chief Reinhard Geldenhuys told News24 that the blaze ripped through almost 14 000ha of vegetation and farm land.

Residents from Greyton, a small town in the Overberg, had to quickly evacuate their homes after gale force winds pushed the fire to their doorsteps.

Greyton resident Mike Bothma said the fire moved unexpectedly fast.

"The fire was on the mountain and looking okay. But once the wind turned, it built momentum and started coming toward the town and farms," Bothma said.

Bothma, who also works as a fire pilot, said he spent six hours in the air fighting the blaze.

At the end of his work day, he had made 96 aerial water drops.

Many animals were also evacuated and moved to farms in neighbouring areas.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

"Eyewitnesses say that they saw two children [who] started it," Geldenhuys said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.