Mozambique: Police Admit Insurgents Captured Vehicle

19 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican police, Bernadino Rafael, on Wednesday confirmed that a police car and police uniforms fell into the hands of insurgents in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, under circumstances that have yet to be clarified.

Ten days ago Mozambican social media carried pictures of two vehicles of the defence and security forces, at least one of them belonging to the police, and police uniforms supposedly in the possession of the insurgents who have been terrorising parts of Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

Speaking to reporters at a ceremony in which he inaugurated a new police station in the Maputo neighbourhood of Zimpeto, Rafael confirmed that the vehicle and the uniforms really do belong to the Mozambican police force.

"We confirm that the vehicle is ours", said Rafael, cited in Thursday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

"The vehicle was set on fire under circumstances that we are investigating, to find out what really happened", he added.

Rafael said the police vehicle fell into an insurgent ambush, but he did not give the date of this incident. Instead, he insisted that the defence and security forces are enjoying successes in their fight against the terrorists, in what he described as "the operational theatre".

"Both the defence and security forces, and the criminals may fall into ambushes", he admitted. "So we don't deny that these are our vehicles which fell into an ambush. This is the result of a theatre of war".

The picture of the vehicles and uniforms are the first undoubtedly authentic photographs published by the insurgents since they launched their operations in 2017.

