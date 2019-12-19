Mozambique: Illegal Houses Demolished in Mocuba

19 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The government of Mocuba district, in the central Mozambican province, has ordered the destruction of houses built illegally near the banks of the Licungo river.

The residents of the illegal houses were given a month to leave voluntarily - otherwise the government would send the bulldozers in and knock the houses down. It was impossible for the residents to say they did not know that building was forbidden in this area. A giant billboard announced quite clearly that this is a flood-prone area, on which nothing should be built.

The threatened demolition and eviction happened on Wednesday. Demolition teams destroyed the 40 or so houses, while their occupants wept and screamed in rage, in full view of journalists from the independent television station STV.

The people evicted claimed they had nowhere to go, but in fact tents are ready for them at a resettlement site ten kilometres away.

The area where the houses were built was under water in January 2015, during major flooding on the Licungo, The Zambezia floods of that year cost 140 lives. The Licungo basin remains a high risk area.

Recently, the country's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) has been taking a hard line towards people who build in dangerous areas, warning that if they do not leave those areas, the government will force them to leave.

Cited in Thursday's issue of the daily paper "O Pais", the General Director of the INGC, Augusta Maita, praised the Mocuba evictions.

The Mocuba district government, she said, "understood the concerns we have been expressing". Demolishing the houses, Maita added, may seem an extreme measure, but it was necessary.

"I don't know if we're just waiting for more disasters, when we will add up the dead again", said Maita. "Or whether it is time to intervene to avoid such situations".

Across the country, there are people living in flood-prone areas, despite warnings from the authorities. Asked whether the Mocuba demolitions would be repeated elsewhere, Maita said the INGC will continue to raise people's awareness of the need to avoid building in dangerous areas - but if persuasion does not work, the INGC will encourage the local authorities to knock down the houses.

"We have to start somewhere", said Maita. "We have made an appeal to all the other municipalities and local governments to support us in this exercise, which is intended to protect the lives of our fellow citizens".

Was there any better solution? "Should we just leave them to die?", she asked.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Urban Issues
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.