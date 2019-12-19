Malawi: MP Jiya Storms Lands Ministry Over Sale of Grave Yard in Kauma

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Alfred Jiya on Wednesday stormed Minister of Lands , Housing and Urban Development where he reported that the Kauma graveyard in Lilongwe has been sold to a businessperson Loga.

MP Jiya storms Ministry of Lands offices to meet Minister Vuwa Lola's brick wall fence at Kauma grave Kauma grave

Speaking soon after a two hours meeting with the Minister of Land Symon Vuwa Kaunda, the parliamentarian said he went to see the Minister after intense pressure from his constituents who had demanded to see justice on the matter.

He said people in his area are worried and surprised to see a brick fence just in the grave yard.

Jiya said the people have threatened to dump the dead bodies behind the fence of the developer of the land.

"They are ready to start dumping the dead bodies in the fence but before that we are demanding that the Minister should intervene and sort this out," he said.

In his response, Minister of Lands Vuwa Kaunda promised to demolish the fence on Thursday 19 December, 2019.

He said he is over saddened with the levels of encouragement happening in this country.

Vuwa has since warned that his ministry will deal with the rot in land ownership.