Malawi: MP Jiya Storms Lands Ministry Over Sale of Grave Yard in Kauma

19 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Alfred Jiya on Wednesday stormed Minister of Lands , Housing and Urban Development where he reported that the Kauma graveyard in Lilongwe has been sold to a businessperson Loga.

MP Jiya storms Ministry of Lands offices to meet Minister Vuwa Lola's brick wall fence at Kauma grave Kauma grave

Speaking soon after a two hours meeting with the Minister of Land Symon Vuwa Kaunda, the parliamentarian said he went to see the Minister after intense pressure from his constituents who had demanded to see justice on the matter.

He said people in his area are worried and surprised to see a brick fence just in the grave yard.

Jiya said the people have threatened to dump the dead bodies behind the fence of the developer of the land.

"They are ready to start dumping the dead bodies in the fence but before that we are demanding that the Minister should intervene and sort this out," he said.

In his response, Minister of Lands Vuwa Kaunda promised to demolish the fence on Thursday 19 December, 2019.

He said he is over saddened with the levels of encouragement happening in this country.

Vuwa has since warned that his ministry will deal with the rot in land ownership.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.