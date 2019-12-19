Namibia: Swapo Candidate to Prioritise Youth Development

Walvis Bay — Swapo candidate for the Walvis Bay Urban constituency by-election has pledged to focus on the youth of the harbur town in terms of economic and entrepreneurial development.

Sirie Topulathana, 33, who is vying for the position of constituency councillor yesterday indicated she took note of the unemployment rate and lack of career prospects among the youth in the constituency, a situation that has often led to young people abusing alcohol and drugs.

"Hence, the promotion of youth entrepreneurship will gain wider attention in Erongo Region. Once elected, I will actively promote entrepreneurship opportunities and develop mutually beneficial relationships between corporates and SMEs to assist youth and inspire them to venture into entrepreneurial activities so that they can create business opportunities for themselves," Topulathana explained.

She added that unemployment remains a concern all over the country, thus welcoming the decision by government to reinstate the Namsov fishermen who lost their employment after their quota was slashed by the former minister.

"The Swapo Party-led government is committed to restore trust and put corrective measures in place to protect the fishing industry and ensure employment opportunities are created for unemployed

Namibians. Therefore, as a candidate for the upcoming by-elections, the creation of employment opportunities for the residents of the constituency will rank prominent on my priority focus areas during my tenure once elected, " Topulathana campaigned.

She then called upon the entire fishing industry and other economic sectors in the region to join forces with the government to create employment opportunities not only for the fishermen but for all unemployed Namibians, especially the youth and women.

"The importance of fishing to Namibia's economy calls for continued careful management, so that fishing can provide the income and employment for future generations. In addition to that, I have full confidence that the fishing quota allocations will be done in a manner that encourages employment creation and sustainable growth of the fishing sector."

The by-elections are expected to take place on the 15 January 2020.