Egypt/Kenya: Kenya to Face Egypt in Olympic Qualifiers Opener

19 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Malkia Strikers will begin their Tokyo 2020 Olympics Africa qualifiers against arch-rivals Egypt on January 5 in Yaoundé, according to the draw released by the African Volleyball Confederation on Thursday.

Kenya will then take on Botswana on January 6 before tackling nemesis and hosts Cameroon on Day Three in what could be the decider for the sole slot reserved for the continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Paul Bitok's charges will play Nigeria - who replaced Mauritius - in their final match on January 9.

A potentially explosive match between Cameroon and Egypt is also in the offing on January 8. Kenya will be gunning for the sole slot reserved for Africa to make her third appearance at the Olympics having featured in the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens editions.

