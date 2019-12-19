Uganda: Unra to Clear Road Reserves in Kampala, Mukono and Entebbe

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) will this Friday start an exercise to clear road reserves in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

UNRA said in a statement, that the exercise follows a sustained period of engagement with the affected persons and will start with Kampala--Entebbe road and thereafter spread out to other roads including those heading to and from Masaka and Mukono.

"Stakeholder engagements have already been conducted and final vacations notices issued to the encroachers along the above mentioned roads in order to allow room for voluntary compliance by the affected persons," UNRA said in a statement.

"While some of the encroachers have voluntarily vacated, others still remain operating from the road reserves. The exercise targets only those who will not have complied by Friday 20th December 2019."

UNRA said similar exercises will also be conducted across the entire road network throughout the country.

Roads affected are:

-Munyonyo Spur

-Entebbe Expressway

-Kampala Northern Bypass

-Mukono-Kayunga road

-Mukono--Katosi road

-Kampala--Bombo road

-Kampala--Masaka road

-Busega--Mityana road

-Kampala--Mukono--Jinja road

-Kampala--Gayaza--Kalagi road

-Kampala--Hoima road among others.