Uganda: Unra to Clear Road Reserves in Kampala, Mukono and Entebbe

19 December 2019
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) will this Friday start an exercise to clear road reserves in the Kampala Metropolitan area.

UNRA said in a statement, that the exercise follows a sustained period of engagement with the affected persons and will start with Kampala--Entebbe road and thereafter spread out to other roads including those heading to and from Masaka and Mukono.

"Stakeholder engagements have already been conducted and final vacations notices issued to the encroachers along the above mentioned roads in order to allow room for voluntary compliance by the affected persons," UNRA said in a statement.

"While some of the encroachers have voluntarily vacated, others still remain operating from the road reserves. The exercise targets only those who will not have complied by Friday 20th December 2019."

UNRA said similar exercises will also be conducted across the entire road network throughout the country.

Roads affected are:

-Munyonyo Spur

-Entebbe Expressway

-Kampala Northern Bypass

-Mukono-Kayunga road

Promoted Content

The Cost of Breast Implants Might Surprise You

Sexy Asian Women In San Antonio

New 2019 Mattress Prices Might Shock You! (View Now)

Most Successful Attorneys In San Antonio. See List Now!

The Most Addictive Game Ever

Selena Gomez In Bikini Is Something You Just Can't Miss

-Mukono--Katosi road

-Kampala--Bombo road

-Kampala--Masaka road

-Busega--Mityana road

-Kampala--Mukono--Jinja road

-Kampala--Gayaza--Kalagi road

-Kampala--Hoima road among others.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.