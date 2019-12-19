Uganda: Speaker Kadaga Demands List of Disciplined UPDF Soldiers

Kampala, Uganda — The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF to present a list of its soldiers and officers who have been disciplined for misconduct and rights violations.

According to Kadaga, over time, there has been gross misconduct and the violation of human rights by the forces.

Kadaga made the statement on Wednesday following a matter of national importance raised by Anthony Okello, the Kioga County MP who said that four UPDF officials allegedly raped a girl in Kioga.

According to Okello, on Tuesday in Abeja Sub County, Amolatar district, the 16-year-old S.1 girl was raped at gunpoint. He says although the matter has been reported, the government needs to issue a statement regarding the incident.

According to Kadaga, despite reports, pinning the UPDF, the Government has not taken any action.

The concern was also in regards to the continued harassment of the fishing communities among others.

Kadaga prematurely adjourned the house and requested the Ministry of Defense to issue a statement to Parliament.

The UPDF and Police have been on the spot for gross violation of human rights. However, the forces have come out to identify the culprits and arraigned them in the disciplinary courts.

Currently, the UPDF is investigating Capt. Ronald Lubeera who commanded military raid at Makerere University when students were protesting the 15% fees increase.