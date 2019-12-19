Uganda/Eritrea: Cecafa - It's Eritrea Vs Uganda in Final

18 December 2019
The Observer (Kampala)
By John Vianney Nsimbe

Uganda will play Eritrea in the final of the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup after both teams advanced in yesterday's semi-final.

Striker Fahad Bayo scored Uganda's winner four minutes from time, a header off a Mustapha Kizza delivery, to continue his rich vein of form in national colours. The Vipers centre forward has struck crucial goals for Cranes in Chan and Afcon qualifiers this year and is doing his chances on the national team no harm under coach Johnathan McKinstry.

It was mostly a scrappy affair at Lugogo and Uganda will have to play a lot better when the Cranes take on a well-drilled Eritrean side.

"We always knew that if we qualified, the games in the knockout stages would be very difficult," McKinstry observed in the post-match press conference.

"Tanzania were very difficult and they limited our space but we always knew that with one chance, we could win it," he added.

In the first semi-final, Eritrea made light work of the holders Kenya. Oscar Musa Wamalwa scored an own goal in the 19th minute to hand Eritrea the lead.

Although Wamalwa made amends after recess with a goal in the right net, it was too little too late as further strikes from Abel Okray, Michael Habte and Rebel Abreha turned the result into a routine.

Today the Cecafa General Assembly will be held at Silver Springs hotel in Kampala with the third place playoff game and the final pencilled in for tomorrow afternoon. Victory for Cranes will extend Uganda's record triumphs to 15.

Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

