Namibia: Higher Level Grade 12 Results Did Not Meet Expectations

DEPUTY education minister Ester Anna Nghipondoka said the National Senior Secondary Certificate higher level results failed to meet the ministry's expectations.

However, she optimistically noted that every year is different, and every year has a different outcome.

She called on all partners involved in education to pool their efforts to meet the set targets.

Additionally, Nghipondoka stated that there is need to actively and successfully implement the ministry's mandate, as part of improving the education system.

The deputy minister also said private schools and part-time education centres need to properly be trained to work the external examination departments.

"There will always be challenges, but we see these challenges as part of the successes we gave achieved," she noted.