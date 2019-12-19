Namibia: Illegal Sand Mining Under Control

ENVIRONMENT minister Pohamba Shifeta on Monday said the ministry has reduced the damage caused by illegal sand mining in the country.

The minister made the remarks during the introduction of the newly appointed Sustainable Development Advisory Council members.

Shifeta said the ministry has been working with other stakeholders such as the Roads Authority, National Council, local authorities and members of the public, and managed to stop most of the illegal sand mining activities.

He added that in order to mine sand, one must have an environmental clearance certificate, and if that does not happen, the police take further action.

"The problem is enforcing the community-sharing beneficiary principle because there are people in the community who receive money, and do not put it into the trust accounts of traditional authorities," he said.

The Environmental Management Act of 2007 states that a person cannot undertake the activity of sand mining without obtaining an environmental clearance certificate, which is issued after an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

For the clearance certificate to be issued, the majority of the affected community members must agree to it.

Since last year, The Namibian has visited various areas where sand mining was taking place. Most of the people engaged in the activity do not have an environmental clearance certificate.

Some have gone as far as mining sand in graveyards, while others had their homesteads swallowed by sandpits, and had to be relocated.

During the event, the minister inaugurated the new council, to be chaired by Gloria Simubali.

The Sustainable Development Advisory Council was initiated in January 2013 with the mandate of ensuring the effective implementation of the Environmental Management Act, 2007 (Act 7 of 2007), and for promoting the broader sustainable development of the country. - See story on Page 8