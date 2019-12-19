Kenya: Drama At Judge Odek's Home Amid Burial Plans, Postmortem Pushed

There was drama at the rural home of the late Justice James Aggrey Otieno Odek after his relatives forced their way into his main house on Thursday.

A disagreement arose after some of his relatives and clansmen demanded that his house at Memba village in Rarieda, Siaya County, be opened for them to meet and plan his burial.

One of the caretakers in charge of the house had declined to give out the keys to the main house since the judge's wife had ordered it locked.

The caretaker was reportedly under firm instructions not to let any mourners in.

After a scuffle and a bitter exchange of words between the villagers and the workers, that lasted about 20 minutes, the relatives forced their way into the house located between two others that belong to the judge's sons.

They then settled down and held the meeting with the door open.

BURIAL SITE

One of the workers, who did not wish to be named, said Mr Odek's widow, Anne Achieng', visited the home on Thursday and left after showing relatives the site for the burial next Friday.

"She led them to a spot at the family graveyard and asked them to prepare it," he said.

Speaking to the Nation after the drama, the caretaker said he was forced to inform Mr Odek's widow by phone about what transpired as she left for Nairobi.

"I told them what my instructions were but they refused to listen and instead forced the door open, so I have been forced to call her and let her know what transpired," he said.

CHRISTMAS PLANS

Watchman Samuel On'gera said the Court of Appeal judge visited the home last Thursday after inspecting a project in Bondo. He drove to the village alone in his official Toyota Prado.

"He came at around 3 pm and stayed around here for about an hour then left. He was in high spirits and chatted with us freely," he said.

However, one of the workers said, he did not share a meal with them as was customary.

The watchman, who has worked at the home for two years, said Judge Odek discussed Christmas Day plans with his workers and gave them gifts, which instructions for them to be shared equally.

"There was a water pipe that needed to be fixed. When I called him on Friday and again on Saturday he didn't respond, which was unusual. When he didn't answer his calls on Sunday we got worried," the guard said.

"We were shocked to learn of his death and are yet to come to terms with it," he said, adding their boss was to visit again next Tuesday.

REGULAR VISITS

Mr Ong'era said the judge regularly visited his rural home in Memba village from March.

"He began living in Kisumu in March. Earlier, he had been staying in Nairobi," he said.

The home of the judge, which sits on an expansive piece of land dotted with well-maintained trees and lawns, has been quiet.

Save for the few clansmen and close relatives, who have been meeting to make burial arrangements, it is deserted.

The home protected by a high perimeter wall, a huge black gate and CCTV cameras is located about a kilometer from Saradidi market.

POSTMORTEM

Justice Odek was found dead in his house at Groovehut Apartments in Kisumu on Monday by Judiciary staff and police officers from Central Police Station in Kisumu.

They had to break in as the house had been locked from inside.

The group went to Mr Odek's home as he did not report to work as expected and could not be reached by phone.

Meanwhile, the postmortem to establish the cause of Mr Odek's death, which was to take place from 10am at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, has been pushed to next week.

His elder brother, Mr Yonah Odek, said Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr George Kinoti, advised that the autopsy be done by the chief government pathologist, given the judge's status.

Mr James Kipsoi, Nyanza Regional CID boss, said the DCI wants the chief government pathologist present to prevent issues in future.

WITNESS

The family and Judiciary officials are expected to contract a private practice pathologist to witness the examination.

According to a source at Aga Khan, the facility only has a clinical pathologist who does examinations in the laboratory, yet the type of autopsy needed is a comprehensive one.

"The hospital does not have a chief pathologist and the one brought from Kakamega is not one," Yonah said.

The family is waiting for the chief government pathologist to travel from Nairobi for the procedure.

"We will [likely] conduct the exercise on Tuesday next week," he said.

SO FAR

Kisumu Chief Magistrate, Mr Julius Ng'arng'ar said the body will be taken to the Kisumu Law Courts on Thursday December 26 for a short service before being taken to the judge's home for the burial.

"This is our tradition. The session on Thursday will be for closure for friends and colleagues, especially judges, magistrates, advocates and court staff," said Mr Ng'arng'ar.

Police investigation Mr Odek's death have so far recorded statements from both the night and day security guards on his last movements.

Dr Vincent Makokha, Nyanza Regional Police Commander, said they also took the judge's phones for analysis.

Meanwhile, operations at the Court of Appeal in Kisumu have been halted in honour of Mr Odek, who oversaw a three-judge bench.

Matter postponed as a result of the judge's death include a land dispute involving former President Daniel arap Moi, who had been ordered to pay a widow Sh1 billion for grabbing her property, and the Kibos Sugar and Allied Ministries pollution case.