Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates GOCOP President, Dotun Oladipo, On 50th Birthday

19 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Dotun Oladipo, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, emailed to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, quoted President Buhari as commending Mr Oladipo for his contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria through journalism.

The statement reads in full:

"President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist and communication consultant, Dotun Oladipo, wishing him long life, good health and more wisdom in projecting the nation.

"President Buhari felicitates with all friends, family members and professional associates of the journalist, who had served the country for more than 25 years, writing for many platforms, including Newswatch Magazine, Punch, The Sun, before setting up an online medium, The EagleOnline.

"As Oladipo turns 50, the President believes his wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, will go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation, noting that communication remains integral and indispensable to development.

"President Buhari notes that Nigerians will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth, and acceptance as part of daily life, of the digital newspaper.

"The President prays that God will bless and take the publisher to greater heights."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.