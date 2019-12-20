Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates GOCOP President, Dotun Oladipo, On 50th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), Dotun Oladipo, on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, emailed to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday, quoted President Buhari as commending Mr Oladipo for his contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria through journalism.

The statement reads in full:

"President Muhammadu Buhari joins the media in celebrating the 50th birthday anniversary of renowned journalist and communication consultant, Dotun Oladipo, wishing him long life, good health and more wisdom in projecting the nation.

"President Buhari felicitates with all friends, family members and professional associates of the journalist, who had served the country for more than 25 years, writing for many platforms, including Newswatch Magazine, Punch, The Sun, before setting up an online medium, The EagleOnline.

"As Oladipo turns 50, the President believes his wealth of experience in journalism and consulting on communication, to both private and public institutions, will go a long way in contributing more to the growth of the nation, noting that communication remains integral and indispensable to development.

"President Buhari notes that Nigerians will remember Dotun, as he is fondly called, for his awesome contributions to the growth, and acceptance as part of daily life, of the digital newspaper.

"The President prays that God will bless and take the publisher to greater heights."