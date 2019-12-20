Nigeria: I've Received Request to Dethrone Emir Sanusi - Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday said he has received a letter from 35 civil society organisations calling for the immediate dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, for disobedience to constituted authority.

Mr Ganduje's spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said the CSOs are concerned that Mr Sanusi is making efforts to create a state within a state.

Mr Anwar did not list the 35 CSOs but said their request was signed by Ibrahim Ali, described as the chairman of the coalition.

Mr Ganduje has sought to whittle down the influence of Mr Sanusi by creating four new emirates and appointing first-class emirs for them.

Before the new law was put in place, the emir of Kano was the only first-class emir in the state.

Mr Ganduje has defended his actions saying it was in meeting with the popular demand of residents of the state.

Critics, however, say Mr Ganduje is moving against Mr Sanusi because the latter was critical of his government and did not support his re-election.

In his statement, Mr Anwar did not indicate if the governor would commence the process to dethrone Mr Sanusi and when that would be done.

Below is Mr Anwar's full statement.

Kano Emirates: Gov. Ganduje Receives Letter From CSOs Urging For Immediate Dethronement of Emir Sanusi II

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has received a letter from a coalition of 35 civil society groups urging him to, in the interest of protecting the sanctity of the rule of law, and the mandate given to him by Kano electorate, as a matter of urgency, start the process of dethroning the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The letter titled "Kano State Emirate Council Law, 2019 : Demand Letter" states clearly that, "The coalition of 35 Civil Society Groups under the above-mentioned group (UMBRELLA OF KANO CONCERNED CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS) are curiously studying the unfolding events in the running of Kano State affairs especially in recent time, as it relates to the lingering face-off between the Government of Kano State on one hand and the Emir of Kano on the other hand."

Reminding specifically that, matters that arose from the aftermath of Kano State High Court decision nullifying the Kano State Emirate Council Law, that was enacted by the State House of Assembly, which eventually paved way for the enactment of another Law, creating additional 4 First Class Emirates, which also empowers the Governor to take disciplinary measures against any erring emir, "... should be effected," according to the letter.

The letter was signed by Comrade Ibrahim Ali, Chairman of the Coalition, which continues that, "Soon afterwards, the same Law which repeals all the existing Emirate Councils Laws, and consolidates it in the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019, was again been challenged first by the purportedly 5 kingmakers from one of the 5 Emirates established by the said law."

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The letter lamented that, even the "... second litigation was initiated by the so-called Kano State Elders who indulged their group in their understanding that, the Law was aimed at distorting 1000 years of heritage or thereafter of Kano."

After narrating all the disagreed areas in the letter, the group demands that, "That the action of the Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II of continued undermining the constituted authority of the government of Kano State and its organs, is not only unconstitutional, but is an effort to create a state within a state. Which no responsible leadership will tolerate and allow to remain unabated."

After dismissing the "Kano Elders" claim in making reference to "1000 years of heritage" the group deems it to say that that position was diversionary and only an attempt to derail from the reality, "... that the so-called elders making reference to 1000 years old heritage are completely derailing from the reality."

They suggested that "With the recent decision of Kano State High Court, His Excellency shall proceed and ensure the full take-off of the Council of Emirs in the State. So as to stop the current distraction and generation of controversy."

The letter seeks that, "If the Emir of Kano fails to submit to the authority of the government of Kano State, we call on the Governor of Kano State on the strongest term, to act strictly in accordance with the provision of Kano Emirate Council Law 2019 in order to heed the state forward."

They concluded that they hope their demands and recommendations get the governor's attention, noting and further necessary action, as provided by the Law establishing all the 4 Emirates in the state.