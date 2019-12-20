Nigeria: Adoke Returns to Nigeria, Arrested By Interpol

19 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samuel Ogundipe and Ayodamola Owoseye

Nigeria's former attorney-general, Bello Adoke, has been arrested by Interpol agents shortly after arriving in Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Adoke was aboard an Emirates flight that touched down in Abuja at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday. He was summarily accosted by a team of officers attached to the world police organisation and whisked through a backchannel.

Sources familiar with the development told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adoke was taken to the Interpol Nigeria office in Area 10, Abuja. It was not immediately clear why he was intercepted although he was being prosecuted in absentia by the EFCC for his alleged roles in the OPL 245 Malabu scandal.

The agents prevented Mr Adoke from using the main arrivals exit of the airport in apparent measure to circumvent reporters and other spectators waiting to see the former attorney-general who has been on self-imposed exile for about four years.

Mike Ozekhome, the lawyer to the former attorney-general, confirmed Mr Adoke's arrest.

"He was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by Interpol, refusing anyone access to him," Mr Ozekhome said in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES. "He is believed to be on his way to the Interpol office at Area 10, Garki, Abuja."

Mr Adoke left Nigeria in May 2015 and had not been seen in the country ever since. He returned to Nigeria after being held by UAE authorities in Dubai for five weeks in connection with the raging Malabu Oil scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier Thursday that Mr Adoke was en route to Nigeria from Dubai after the Nigerian government failed to provide legal support to the UAE government for his extradition.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.