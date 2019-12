Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Suspend One-Year-Old Strike in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its one-year-old strike.

The Chairman of the union, Jimoh Musa, who announced the suspension on Thursday in Lafia, said that the decision followed the intervention of Governor Abdullahi Sule, the Emir of Lafia, Sedi Bage; the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other critical stakeholders.

"Following the intervention by these stakeholders, the union was able to reach an agreement with the Judicial Service Commission; the grey areas have been resolved.

"All the 20 staff that were dismissed by the JSC due to their roles on the strike have been reinstated and their salary arrears paid for the period the strike lasted," he said.

Mr Musa directed members of the union to resume work immediately, and thanked the governor for demonstrating that he was a father to all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the workers had been on strike since November 13, 2018 to press home their demand for improved working conditions. (NAN)