Kenya: Waititu Allied MCAs to Challenge His Impeachment in Court

Kiambu MCAs at a press conference at Kabarak Guest House in Nakuru on December 19, 2019. They vowed to challenge Governor Ferdinand Waititu's impeachment.

Kiambu MCAs allied to Governor Ferdinand Waititu have vowed to move to court to stop his impeachment.

A section of ward reps on Thursday passed a motion to impeach the embattled governor.

The 30 MCAs, in a press conference at Kabarak Guest House Restaurant, faulted the Kiambu County Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu for flouting House rules during the debate of the governor's impeachment motion. They accused Speaker Stephen Ndichu of plotting to push the governor from office.

Kiuu Ward MCA Daniel Ngugi said they would defend the governor and start the process of removing the Speaker.

"The Speaker has decided to play politics, we are going to argue our case in court because the assembly lacked quorum to impeach the governor," said Mr Ngugi.

Nominated MCA Cecilia Njuguna termed the governor's impeachment as a sad day for the people of Kiambu.

"It is a sad day for the people of Kiambu, 33 MCAs were not in the assembly when the impeachment motion was tabled. The House could not raise the 63 MCAs," she said.

Mr Waititu's political star, which had been steadily rising, began waning after he was charged in court.

The governor, together with his wife, Ms Susan Wangari, and eight others are facing graft cases after being accused of irregularly awarding themselves Sh580 million tenders.

Since he was implicated in graft and barred from accessing the county headquarters, Dr Nyoro has been acting as the governor.