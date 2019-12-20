Kenya: Kiambu MCAs Impeach Waititu

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan among other suspects to be charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender at the Milimani Law Courts on July 29, 2019.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been impeached.

During Thursday’s sitting, 63 Kiambu ward representatives voted to have Mr Waititu ousted while 28 were absent.

Only Kiambu Township Ward Rep Anthony Ikonya Mwaniki, a close ally of Mr Waititu, opposed the impeachment.

He was later kicked out of the assembly by Speaker Stephen Ndichu for being unruly.

Earlier, the Speaker had adjourned the debate on technicalities, but it resumed at 3.45pm.

The focus now shifts to the judiciary Friday, where Mr Waititu expects to get a ruling on his application to be reinstated to office after he was barred from going there until his graft case is determined.