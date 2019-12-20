Kenya: Kiambu MCAs Impeach Ferdinand Waititu On Abuse of Office Charges

Photo: Richard Munguti/Daily Nation
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan among other suspects to be charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender at the Milimani Law Courts on July 29, 2019.
19 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kiambu County Assembly on Thursday voted to impeach Governor Ferdinand Waititu with 63 ward representatives supporting the impeachment motion anchored on abuse of office and violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

One MCA voted against the motion. 28 mainly pro-Waititu members were absent.

The motion sponsored by Ndenderu Ward representative Solomon Kinuthia also outlined violation of Public Finance Management Act provisions as the basis for the impeachment of the embattled county chief who has been indicted in a multi-million tender fraud case.

The County Assembly also debated Waititu's role in the ballooning debt, Kinuthia accusing the governor of incurring an unsustainable debt and pending obligations totaling Sh4 billion.

The censure motion against Waititu had been postponed on December 10 after a similar motion against Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro was retracted following intervention by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Waititu's fate now lays with the 67 Senators who are expected to ratify or overturn the impeachment vote once Parliament resumes from its December recess.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyan County Governor Impeached After Fraud Indictment
Kenyan Governor Waititu, Wife Charged With Corruption
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.