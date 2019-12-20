Kenya: Kiambu MCAs Impeach Ferdinand Waititu On Abuse of Office Charges

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan among other suspects to be charged over a Sh580 million irregular tender at the Milimani Law Courts on July 29, 2019.

Nairobi — The Kiambu County Assembly on Thursday voted to impeach Governor Ferdinand Waititu with 63 ward representatives supporting the impeachment motion anchored on abuse of office and violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

One MCA voted against the motion. 28 mainly pro-Waititu members were absent.

The motion sponsored by Ndenderu Ward representative Solomon Kinuthia also outlined violation of Public Finance Management Act provisions as the basis for the impeachment of the embattled county chief who has been indicted in a multi-million tender fraud case.

The County Assembly also debated Waititu's role in the ballooning debt, Kinuthia accusing the governor of incurring an unsustainable debt and pending obligations totaling Sh4 billion.

The censure motion against Waititu had been postponed on December 10 after a similar motion against Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro was retracted following intervention by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Waititu's fate now lays with the 67 Senators who are expected to ratify or overturn the impeachment vote once Parliament resumes from its December recess.