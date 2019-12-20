Rwanda: Security Remains a Top Priority for Rwanda, Says Kagame

19 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses K. Gahigi

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said that his government will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the the country is safe.

Speaking on Thursday during the 17th edition of Umushykirano, national dialogue, President Kagame said that every citizen had the right to a secure environment.

"All Rwandans deserve to live in a safe and secure country, it is the foundation of everything; it is even what gives confidence to those that come to visit the country. Among the problems we have to deal with as a country, security is top in priority," said Kagame.

In the recent cabinet reshuffle, President Kagame reinstated the previously scrapped internal security ministry and appointed Gen Patrick Nyanvumba as its Minister.

The country has been experiencing a series of attacks in Northern District of Musanze by the rebel group FDLR which operates from the neignbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

President Kagame said the attacks in the last two years were having an adverse impact on the country, especially tourism.

He asked Rwandans "including those with divergent thoughts" to return to the country and "participate in debates" with the government, if need be.

Rwanda and the DR Congo under President Felix Tshisekedi are collaborating on security to neutralise rebels operating from outside the two countries.

Rwanda ranks 79 in peace and security, according to the 2019 Global Peace Index.

