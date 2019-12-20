Uganda: Bunyangabu Needs Shs74m to Replace Old Water Pipeline

Bunyangabu District needs Shs74 million to replace its old water pipeline system that was installed by Health through Water and Sanitation (HEWASA), a non-governmental organisation.

The over two decade piped-water system is now non-functional in most parts of the district.

Mr Peter Opwanya, an engineer at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the system needs replacement in order to supply safe water to more than 170,000 people.

"The Ministry of Water and Environment in collaboration with Water for People-Uganda carried out a water infrastructure asset analysis in Bunyangabu in September and found out that "Capital maintenance costs for piped water systems needs Shs74 million," Mr Opwanya said on Tuesday.

Mr Opwanya added: "Data for a total of 411 improved water point sources and eight piped water systems was collected and analysed and results show that 44 per cent of water point sources and two per cent of piped water systems in Bunyangabu District need urgent attention for repair/replacement."

"Without addressing these needs, the district runs the risk of a complete breakdown of these systems, which include 181 waterpoint sources and two for the entire piped water systems at Nsuura and Kyamukube," he warned.

The same survey also showed that 74 per cent (304/411) of the water point sources in Bunyangabu have outlived their useful design.

The deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Mr David Tweheyo, said: "As a matter of remedy, we shall institute water committees that will solicit user fees in a bid to raise Shs74 million required."

Ms Sarah Kobusinge, the assistant district water officer in charge of sanitation, said the people who are connected on the water system risk many health effects such as headaches, insomnia, constipation, nausea, abdominal pain and reproductive problems if the system is not overhauled.

Ms Lydia Biira, a regional expert at International Water and Sanitation Centre, a non-governmental organisation, said: "Bunyangabu District that was carved out of Kabarole District in 2017 inherited some of the water pipelines whose lifespan was not documented.

For the District Water Department to plan better, it is necessary that an asset inventory is carried out to know the lifespan of water facilities and improve decision making while embarking on the replacement of the water systems. It will also inform the water department on how to set rates based on operational and financial projections."

HEWASA project was developed by the Diocese Development Bureau of Fort Portal in 1993.

The programme is implemented in Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kamwenge, Kyenjojo and Bundibugyo districts to provide safe, adequate and reliable water supply and improve family hygiene and sanitation.