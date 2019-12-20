Nigeria Athletics Coach, Tobias Igwe, Is Dead

19 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

One of the foremost athletics coaches in Nigeria, Tobias Igwe, is dead.

Igwe according to the information from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN died on Thursday from high blood pressure and partial stroke.

"The Athletics Federation of Nigeria is sad to announce the passing on of great Coach Tobias Igwe a.k.a Toblow.

"He died this morning after suffering from high blood pressure and partial stroke.

"May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the grace to bear the loss," the AFN wrote on their official twitter handle.

Fondly referred to as 'Toblow' in the athletics circles, Coach Igwe produced great athletes such as Mary Onyali, the Ezinwa brothers, Uche Emedolu and a long list of other accomplished athletes; especially from the south-eastern part of the country.

Already, tributes have been pouring in for the late coach that many believe was abandoned during his trying times.

Africa's fastest fan, Olusoji Fasuba, on his Facebook page described Igwe as a great man even though he never trained under him.

He wrote: I never trained under him (Coach Igwe) but i remembered in 2004 he walked up to me and said " Olu i have seen how hard you work and I know you will be a world champion"

"Your legacy will not die my great coach and may your soul rest in peace"

For one of Igwe's colleague, Buka Tiger, he is embittered that veteran coaches have in a way been used and dumped by the country.

He said "Even if most athletes forget the coach that made them, how about government.

"So many coaches who have served this country with their all have died suffering this same fate of neglect and more would probably follow the same path...

"What a shame.. Rest on Coach Toblow. You have played your part in this earthly drama and taken your bow.

"Let those who abandoned you in your time of need stay alive forever."

The funeral arrangements for Coach Igwe are yet to be announced by the family.

