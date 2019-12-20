Kenya: Police to Arrest Excess Passengers

19 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samwel Owino

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed traffic officers manning roadblocks to arrest excess passengers in public service vehicles and allow the rest to proceed with the journey.

Mr Mutyambai said the move is part of the measure police will take during the festive season to promote sanity.

Addressing the Press on Thursday in Nairobi, Mr Mutyambai said it is the responsibility of the passenger to ensure that he or she has a seat after boarding a vehicle.

"Do not blame the conductor or the matatu; responsibility starts with you as a passenger," he said.

"Motorists and other travellers should also exercise caution on all our roads. The police and the National Transport and Safety Authority have been instructed to deal firmly with those found flouting traffic regulations," he added.

STAY VIGILANT

At the same time, place of worship and entertainment joints have been asked to be on high alert during the festivities and thoroughly frisk people and vehicles entering their premises.

Mr Mutyambai said the threat of terrorism is still there despite police having made remarkable success in the fight against it.

The police chief said they have put adequate measures in place to ensure safety is maintained during the holidays.

The Nation has learnt that all police officers on leave have been recalled and will be on duty until January 15.

In addition, all security multiagencies will be involved in security operations. Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) and Prisons will also help in patrols.

Those traveling upcountry have been advised not to leave their houses unattended and should make security arrangements around or within the premises.

ALCOBLOW

The Nation also learnt that alcohol breathalysers commonly known as alcoblow will be back on the roads two years after the Court of Appeal ruled that they were illegal.

NTSA also said it will heighten enforcement of traffic laws across the country during the festive period as road fatalities since January hit over 3,300.

NTSA director-general George Njao said key areas of focus will include verification of validity or status of Road Service Licences, motor vehicle inspection, driving licences, PSV licences, conductor badges as well as compliance of PSVs to the routes they are licensed to ply.

