South Africa: Make Every Day One of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

Violence against women and children requires an actual policy position, a real intervention by government and a broader conversation of what is required in society.

As 2019 draws to a close, observations of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children have come and gone. At the start of each 16 Days of Activism campaign, I am reminded of Washiela, who grew up and faced the brunt of apartheid. Washiela and her family were forcefully removed from what is now a very sought-after area in Cape Town.

Due to the brutality of apartheid, Washiela was forced on to the Cape Flats, and compelled to exist in a particular way as a young person of colour. The only work suitable for Washiela was cleaning and caring for the young of the ruling class. Washiela encountered discrimination, violence and crime during apartheid. Violence that has not truly been accounted for, but a brutality endorsed by the apartheid regime, and violence enacted by the will of an illegitimate and criminal ruling class.

I am reminded particularly about Washiela - my late grandmother - at this time because of the violence that visited her at five one morning when she was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.