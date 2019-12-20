South Africa: Make Every Day One of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

opinion

Violence against women and children requires an actual policy position, a real intervention by government and a broader conversation of what is required in society.

As 2019 draws to a close, observations of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children have come and gone. At the start of each 16 Days of Activism campaign, I am reminded of Washiela, who grew up and faced the brunt of apartheid. Washiela and her family were forcefully removed from what is now a very sought-after area in Cape Town.

Due to the brutality of apartheid, Washiela was forced on to the Cape Flats, and compelled to exist in a particular way as a young person of colour. The only work suitable for Washiela was cleaning and caring for the young of the ruling class. Washiela encountered discrimination, violence and crime during apartheid. Violence that has not truly been accounted for, but a brutality endorsed by the apartheid regime, and violence enacted by the will of an illegitimate and criminal ruling class.

I am reminded particularly about Washiela - my late grandmother - at this time because of the violence that visited her at five one morning when she was...