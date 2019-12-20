South Africa: Record Stand Puts Cobras in Control

Cape Town — Centuries by David Bedingham and Janneman Malan ensured that the Cape Cobra s dominated the opening day of their 4-Day Franchise Series encounter against the Knights in Paarl on Thursday.

The pair also shared in a fixture record third wicket partnership that took their side to stumps on 266 for three - the day ending early after bad light struck at Boland Park.

Only 60 overs were possible in the Cape Winelands, with the Malan-Bedingham stand dominating proceedings.

The former made 114 (178 balls, 15 fours), his 11th career century, while the latter was still unbeaten at the close on a career-best franchise score of 132 (162 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).

The homes side, severely depleted by national call-ups, won the toss and opted to bat first in the round five fixture, but they lost two early wickets in the form of Matthew Kleinveldt (9) and Andre Malan (3), with Shadley van Schalkwyk (1/35) and Corne Dry (1/40) striking.

That left the Cobras on 29 for two.

However, there was only one team in it from there in as the younger Malan and Bedingham broke the previous best third wicket record for their franchise - 200 shared by Stiaan van Zyl and Justin Ontong against the same opponents in Bloemfontein during 2012/13.

Malan eventually fell leg before wicket to Shaun von Berg (1/52), with Bedingham still going strong when the day ended early, having beaten his previous best score of 112 against the same opposition last season at the Mangaung Oval.

- Cricket SA

Sport24