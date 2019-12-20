Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Bail Hearing Today

THE bail hearing of Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been set for today at the High Court.

Mubaiwa is being charged for fraud, attempted murder, externalisation of foreign currency and money laundering.

Through her lawyers, Mtetwa & Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, Mubaiwa filed a bail application in respect of the attempted murder charge and an appeal in the same court against the refusal by the Harare Magistrates Courts to grant her bail on Monday on other charges.

In the applications, Mubaiwa denied the charges being levelled against her.

Her lawyers said she is not capable to stand trial due to her current physical condition. They argued that she should be in hospital undergoing treatment.

The lawyers said Mubaiwa was not a danger to society and that she had no capacity to interfere with State witnesses, who are members of the security services.

It was also stated in the bail documents that Mubaiwa had young children who still need her love, nurturing and care.