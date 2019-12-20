Tanzania: New Cecafa Leadership Needs Impetus

20 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA), witnessed a new dawn in its leadership, with the election of Tanzanian Wallace Karia as the new President.

During the CECAFA Congress that convened in Kampala, Uganda on Wednesday, Karia, who is also the President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), was elected unopposed to replace the out-going president, Mutassim Gafar from Sudan.

South Sudan's Francis Amin was elected first Vice-President as Ethiopian Isayaa Jira becomes the second Vice-President.

The board members include Rwanda's, Jean Sekamana and Eritrean, Abraham Esaya.

Karia's leadership will run for a four year tenure, and within a period of three months, the CECAFA board will convene to confirm on the status of Secretary General, a position where veteran administrator, Nicholas Musonye remains.

And, Karia has promised to serve the body diligently, honestly, transparently and observing the tenets of the constitution.

Indeed, it is a new dawn, because CECAFA has a rich history in the continental football, and the body needs strong leadership for regional football to continue making good strides.

For decades, the CECAFA tournaments has been growing in stature, and just four years ago, CECAFA unveiled its five-year strategic plan aimed at putting emphasis on youth/women football and Technical Development.

However, the views of many football pundits suggest that the regional sporting governance body needs reform, and the bigger question is whether reform is possible.

The new leadership is required to make huge reforms to reinvigorate the once vibrant CECAFA organized tournaments.

It is unfortunate that recent trend depicts a gloomy picture on tournaments organized by CECAFA, with many teams pulling out.

The just ended Senior Challenge Cup was dealt a blow after three senior teams-- Rwanda, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) opted out of the tournament in Uganda.

It is also the same at club level, where recently, Simba and Young Africans pulled out of the annual Kagame Cup, citing a tight schedule.

Much as Musonye has repeatedly downplayed the teams' withdrawal, saying it will not deter them from organising the tournaments, but that trend brings about adverse effects on development of football in the region, and it needs to be checked.

CECAFA must evaluate its performance and find out why recent tournaments are failing to attract teams to compete, otherwise, the future will be bleak for regional football.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

