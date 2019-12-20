South Africa: Rescuers - Gift of the Givers Brings R230 Million of Water and Aid to Drought-Stricken Eastern Cape

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

With large parts of the province battling to survive as a devastating drought continued for the seventh year, the Eastern Cape government delayed and talked about procurement and war rooms and regulations, but Gift of the Givers spent R230m in donor funds to save communities left without drinking water and farmers struggling to feed themselves, their workers and their animals.

Teams from the Gift of the Givers have spent months away from their families drilling boreholes and carting water to communities in need. One of the drivers, singled out by Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman in a speech delivered at Rhodes University, was Rashied Prins who went home only a handful of times in the two years he has been delivering water to Eastern Cape communities. Sooliman said he was a living example of what ubuntu means.

While the province was declared a disaster area only in October 2019, Gift of the Givers had already begun rolling out assistance in July 2017. Project leader Ali Sablay and his team have been working around the clock to get water, food and fodder to communities in crisis.

By November 2019, they had spent R230-million, according to Sooliman. They made...

