South Africa: HPCSA Raises Concerns Over Arrest of Doctors Accused of Culpable Homicide

19 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has raised concerns over the arrest of paediatric surgeon Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdullhay Munshi, saying it is worried about the precedent it sets for other doctors.

"If the legal approach used in the case of Professor Beale and Dr Munshi is perpetuated, the board is concerned that medical doctors will in future allow patients to die naturally without their intervention for fear of being criminally prosecuted," it said in a statement on Thursday.

Beale and Munshi were arrested earlier this week on charges of culpable homicide after a 10-year-old boy, Zayyaan Sayed, died after surgery.

Earlier this year, Zayyaan went in for acid reflux but post-operation his lung collapsed, and he died soon afterwards.

The HPCSA is currently conducting its own investigation into his death as well as complaints from other families who dealt with Beale.

The investigation has since led to Beale's suspension, pending a full conduct inquiry later next year.

The Medical and Dental Professions Board, under the ambit of the HPCSA, said it believed deaths as a result of "care by a healthcare professional" should not go through criminal proceedings before proceedings in terms of the Inquest Act are concluded.

"Therefore, the death of a person as a result of undergoing a procedure of therapeutic, diagnostic or palliative nature should be dealt with differently from other unnatural deaths."

Criminal charges

Shortly after Zayyaan's death, his father, Mohammadh Sayed, laid criminal charges against the two doctors.

On Tuesday, they appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court and were granted bail of R10 000 each.

The HPCSA said it respected the rights of individuals to lay criminal charges against healthcare professionals but called for caution by the authorities.

"The board calls upon the legal authorities to exercise due diligence in terms of the laws of the country in dealing with death of persons undergoing a procedure of therapeutic, diagnostic or palliative nature," it added.

Other medical bodies have also backed the two, saying the situation was more complex than it looked.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.