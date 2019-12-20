Zimbabwe: 46 Zim Lawyers Deregistered for Acts of Misconduct

19 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has suspended or deregistered 46 lawyers for various reasons since 1997.

Leading the pack is Zanu PF provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirebwa who was the only one to be deregistered in 1997 and one again in 2017 Raphael Maganga.

In 2009, two lawyers Margret Chingono and Charles Selemani followed.

A decade in 2019 later nine lawyers were either suspended or deregistered and these are Amon Toto who was found guilty of misappropriation of trust funds and failure to maintain proper books of accounts.

Augustine Chidzikani, Simbarashe Tawona, Obedience Machuvaire, Shingiriro Chinyene, Leslie Sibanda and Joseph Maweni were found guilty of either abuse of trust funds, failure to update clients, failure to execute instructions timeously, failing to honour an undertaking, and failure to respond to correspondence from the Secretary of the Society.

Former MDC legislature Tongai Matutu was suspended for three years from practice after he was found of failure to carry out a mandate.

In 2010, there were three Tsvatai Mafirakureva, Tichaona Mawere and Edmond Chivhinge and the number went down to two in 2011 Daniel Danikwa and Masimba Munjanja.

Herbert Kawadza, Walter Chikanda and Blessing Nhambure were also deregistered in 2012.

The number went up in 2013 and 2014 with eight lawyers facing the chop Tendai Hangazha, Taurai Maphunde, Thomas Sakutukwa and Tapera Sengweni, and David Mutsemi, Toindepi Mahaso, Ephraim Magugu and Stewart Nyamushaya.

There was a slight decrease the following year in 2015 with three lawyers being deregistered Rudo Kanyenze, Simbarashe Tsaurai and Herbert Chigayo.

The year 2016 was a bit busy with eight lawyers such as Lawrence Kadandara, Ndivhadzo Siphuma, Fiona Macheke, Nyasha Muzuva, Washington Muchandibaya, Oscar Hute, Mlamuli Ncube and Sindiso Mazibisa being deregistered.

Two years later in 2018 six lawyers Thomas Masendeke, James Mutsauki, Admire Chikwayi, Russel Dzete, Tonderai Mukuru and Tengwa Muskwe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.