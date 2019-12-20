Rwanda: Uganda Dumps 12 Rwandans At Cyanika Border

19 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Twelve Rwandans were on Wednesday bundled by Ugandan authorities and dumped at the Cyanika border post in Burera District.

The victims were dumped in two separate phases.

The first group of six arrived at 1:15 pm while the other was brought at around 7:15 pm.

Some of the victims said that, for months, they had been illegally detained in prisons in Uganda's districts of Kisoro and Kabale.

While others said that they had been living in Uganda for many years.

"Ugandan security operatives arrest you just because you are a Rwandan. While in their cells you are tortured, subjected to corporal punishments and forced labour," said Jean de Dieu Ngarukiyintwali, a 43-year-old who hails from Kinyababa Sector, Burera District.

"I have been detained for a year; I had been jailed in Kabale before I was transferred to Kisoro prison," he added.

Ransom

Ildephonse Hakizimana from Gasakuza Cell, Gacaca Sector in Musanze District said he had been living in Uganda for about two years where he was engaged in business.

He said that he was illegally arrested but was later released after paying a ransom to his jailers.

"After spending a week in prison I was ordered to pay 1,200,000 Ugandan shillings to be released. My family in Rwanda sold some property to get me out of jail," he added.

The incident comes less than a week after the failed talks between Rwanda and Uganda, aimed at resolving their feud.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of supporting anti-Kigali militia groups, economic sabotage as well as sustained illegal arrests and torture of its citizens.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Tags:UgandaRwanda-Uganda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Uganda
Migration
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.