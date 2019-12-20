Ugandan Killed By Mob in DR Congo

19 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Longino Muhindo & Francis Mugerwa

Bundibugyo — At least one Ugandan has been killed and scores injured in an attack citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The attack occurred in Nziapande Market, about five kilometres from the Uganda-DR Congo border of Busunga in Bundibugyo District.

According to witnesses, the Congolese attacked Uganda traders who had gone to the market.

The Ugandan who was killed in the market has not yet been identified but sources say, he was a hawker from Kyenjojo District.

His body is still in DR Congo where he was killed by a mob of DR Congo civilians.

The attackers also looted their victims' merchandise in an apparent revenge against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel outfit that has been terrorising Congolese nationals in Eastern DR Congo.

The ADF commander Jamil Mukulu who was arrested in 2015 in Tanzania is currently jailed in Uganda where he is facing a raft of charges including terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and belonging to a terrorist group.

However, Mukulu's arrest has not prevented ADF rebels from wreaking havoc against citizens in DR Congo.

Last week, the US government slapped sanctions against six leaders of the ADF over human rights violations.

ADF, the DR Congo- based rebel outfit has been accused of killing at least 22 people in Kamango town near Ziapande Market last week.

Bundibugyo District chairperson, Mr Ronald Mutegeki said they are coordinating with Ugandan security officials repatriate the body to Uganda.

Ms Grace Kakwenza, the Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner, advised Ugandans to temporarily stop any movement to DR Congo until the situation normalises.

"Our people have been crossing to DRC daily, to carry out their business activities and they come

back peacefully. It is unfortunate to see these attacks happening to them," Mr Kakwenza said.

Uganda state minister for defence, Col Charles Engola said the government is investigating the matter to get details before engaging the government of DR Congo.

The UPDF Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire assured Ugandans of safety within the Ugandan boarders.

"Our mandate is to secure the Ugandan territory and ensuring that our people and their properties are secure," Brig Karemire said.

Asked about the security precautions that are being taken to prevent possible attacks from ADF rebels, Brig Karemire said Ugandans should be calm because UPDF has secured Ugandan boarders to prevent possible infiltration by any negative elements.

Early this month, business at Mpondwe Lhubiriha border was paralysed following a sit down strike by the Congolese businessmen at Kasindi boarder point in the DR Congo as Congolese nationals accused the United Nations Organisation Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) for failing to guard them against rebel attacks.

In November, two people were killed in clashes with police in eastern Congo after protesters in the town of Beni set fire to the mayor's office and attacked several United Nations buildings following ADF attacks in eastern DR Congo.

They accused MONUSCO, UN's largest peace keeping mission in the world, of failing to protect them.

MONUSCO took over from the United Nations Organization Mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC), in 2010 in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1925.

The new mission has been authorised to use all necessary means to carry out its mandate relating, among other things, to protect civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders under imminent threat of physical violence and to support DR Congo in its stabilisation and peace consolidation efforts.

