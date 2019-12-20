Uganda: Government to Refund Shs2b Tax Paid By Sugarcane Farmers

19 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Philip Wafula & Denis Edema

Sugarcane farmers in Busoga Sub-region have a reason to smile after receiving assurance from President Museveni that government will refund about Shs2b which they had remitted in withholding tax.

Mr Museveni was on Tuesday evening meeting political leadership and sugarcane farmers in Jinja to find solutions for the declining sugarcane prices.

The President had earlier met sugarcane outgrowers.

The chairperson of Busoga Outgrowers' Association, Mr Isa Budhugo, yesterday said about 6,000 farmers from Kakira alone are looking forward to that refund.

"Personally, I have remitted Shs10m in withholding tax; why shouldn't I be happy if it is being refunded? The President has promised us tractors and funding to travel to India and Mauritius for benchmarking; why shouldn't I be happy?" he said.

Mr Budhugo said he is already working on the necessary paperwork, which he will submit to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ms Amelia Kyambadde.

Mr Museveni in his speech urged locals to discourage investors from constructing on wetlands.

"We have to study it very carefully because if a factory has already been built, breaking it is not a good idea; instead, water channels can be built around it while we discourage new factories on wetlands," he said.

Mr Museveni urged sugar factory owners to start producing high quality sugar that can be used in manufacturing coated drugs [syrups] for children and sodas, other than importing them from other countries.

The President addressed the low returns from the production of milk and bananas, adding that there are plans to manage the situation.

