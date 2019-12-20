South Africa: Home Affairs - No Wedding Yet for Refugee Couple As Bureaucracy Kicks in

19 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A hard-fought legal victory turned out to be hollow as the Department of Home Affairs and its mighty bureaucratic machinery are still waiting on 'head office' to send them a letter months after a hard-hitting court judgement ordered them to solemnise the marriages of asylum seekers.

In 2016, the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) banned asylum seekers from marrying in South Africa in what they described as a bid to root out marriages of convenience.

After a three-year legal battle, Nigerian Pastor Emmanuel Ochogwu won a landmark judgment against the DHA with scathing comments from the deputy president of the court, Xola Petse, coupled with a punitive cost order.

Ochogwu and his wife, Zizipho Nkumanda, planned to get married before the end of 2019. However, Home Affairs told them that they were still waiting "on head office".

The couple has been trying to marry for three years.

"While the staff acknowledge that they know about this judgment, they insist on being provided with a directive from the Department of Home Affairs before they will marry asylum seekers in general and Ochogwu in particular," their attorney Liesl Fourie said. She added that an email to the manager of Port Elizabeth's Home...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

