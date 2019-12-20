Kenya: Fuel Supply Pledge Timely

20 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Editorial

Kenya Pipeline Company's assurance that there is enough fuel in the country to meet domestic and regional demand could not have come at a better time.

After all, the festive season is here again and there will be increased travel as Kenyans head in various directions to enjoy themselves.

For many, this is the only chance they have to take a deserved break from the work they have been doing over the year.

A fuel shortage would spell doom and throw the holiday travel plans into disarray.

It is also a situation that some unscrupulous fuel dealers take advantage of to illegally raise prices, and in desperation, many people will just pay up.

Without transportation, the country can come to a standstill at any time.

Goods must be ferried to markets, as passengers are enabled to move from one part of the country to another.

DO NOT PANIC

The fuel industry is pivotal in keeping the economy moving, hence the need to ensure there are adequate stocks of fuel across the country at all times.

With the rise in the numbers of people travelling for the merrymaking countrywide, the fuel supply network finds itself under intense pressure.

However, the KPC says there is no need to panic, as there is enough petrol, diesel and jet fuel in the depots to last the country nearly 20 days.

This is a long enough window for the oil companies to build up new stocks and ensure the availability of the vital fuels well into the next year.

There is, therefore, absolutely no reason customers should stock up on supplies that they do not need now.

With so many motor vehicles on the roads during the festive season, however, the onus is now on the police and public transport regulator to enforce traffic rules and enhance road safety.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.