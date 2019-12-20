Kenya: Fuel Supply Pledge Timely

Kenya Pipeline Company's assurance that there is enough fuel in the country to meet domestic and regional demand could not have come at a better time.

After all, the festive season is here again and there will be increased travel as Kenyans head in various directions to enjoy themselves.

For many, this is the only chance they have to take a deserved break from the work they have been doing over the year.

A fuel shortage would spell doom and throw the holiday travel plans into disarray.

It is also a situation that some unscrupulous fuel dealers take advantage of to illegally raise prices, and in desperation, many people will just pay up.

Without transportation, the country can come to a standstill at any time.

Goods must be ferried to markets, as passengers are enabled to move from one part of the country to another.

DO NOT PANIC

The fuel industry is pivotal in keeping the economy moving, hence the need to ensure there are adequate stocks of fuel across the country at all times.

With the rise in the numbers of people travelling for the merrymaking countrywide, the fuel supply network finds itself under intense pressure.

However, the KPC says there is no need to panic, as there is enough petrol, diesel and jet fuel in the depots to last the country nearly 20 days.

This is a long enough window for the oil companies to build up new stocks and ensure the availability of the vital fuels well into the next year.

There is, therefore, absolutely no reason customers should stock up on supplies that they do not need now.

With so many motor vehicles on the roads during the festive season, however, the onus is now on the police and public transport regulator to enforce traffic rules and enhance road safety.