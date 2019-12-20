Malawi: Analyst Cautions Mutharika Over Anarchy Blame Game

19 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Renowned political analysts have cautioned President Peter Mutharika against careless political rhetoric as the country continues to experience political impasse as the country awaits Constitutional Court determination in the presidential elections nullification petition case.

President Mutharika warns against violence to create lawless society

This follows Mutharika's outburst on Wednesday in Mulanje when he said he would deal with the opposition for plotting to cause what he said anarchy in the country following the highly disputed May 21, 2019 elections.

Said Mutharika: "It isvery pathetic that some people are indulging in demonstrations, violence and destruction which have created an atmosphere of lawlessness and anarchy. On Sunday, some people torched a police station in Kasungu.

"All this is happening because some irresponsible opposition people who lost in the elections are creating anarchy in this country and they better stop. I will not allow them to turn this country into a jungle. Whoever is breaking the law will one day answer for it. I promise that."

However, analyst George Phiri of University of Livingstonia said Mutharika's remarks were aimed at derailing the ongoing Public Affairs Committee (PAC) led peace talks.

He said "Mutharika needs to be cautious" with his political statements at this sensitive time to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

