Malawi Court Convicts 3 Chinese Over Illegal Mining

A magistrates' court in Rumphi has fined three Chinese K7 million each or serve a three and half year jail term each for illegal mining practices.

Chinese national continue to hit headlines in Malawi for criminality

A Malawian, who was arrested with the Chinese in the district last week, has been acquitted of his charges.

The court has also ordered that the minerals which were confiscated from the Chinese be given to the ministry of Natural Resources and Mining.

The three are Song Chen Jian, 50, Lihuaqi, 37 and Lin Long, 42.

The three Chinese were arrested near Kapiri hills where they have been mining minerals used for mobile phone manufacturing.

The country is also home to a growing Chinese community.

Authorities want to put to an end to the criminality in the mining industry and want foreign investors who come into this country to work within the confines of the law.