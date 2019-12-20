South Africa: Why Should You Read (And Buy) Local Books This Christmas

opinion

Telling people what to read is a sensitive business. I take my book recommendations to others very seriously, but this season, if you're on your way to buy a few books for your holidays, think local.

To buy a book and read it is a pleasure reserved for one's precious spare time, a moment to escape and nurture your personal interests. So, while I could tell you to read local simply to support our country's authors, this would come across as unhelpful, patronising even. To position South African authors as in need of support intimates that the product on offer is possibly less competitive than its overseas counterparts.

The real reason to support South African writing is because the stories are damn good. We're at an exciting place in local literature, with short story and poetry anthologies challenging the status quo, and a range of African experiences, from the everyday to the political, making it onto the page in fresh ways.

As a reader, there is something to be said for seeing yourself and the places you know in a story, to feel the story resonate with the land from which it was born, as if it was born from...