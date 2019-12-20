Angola: Basketball - 1º De Agosto, Inter Seek Top At National Championship

19 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Interclube teams focus on third round match of senior male national basketball championship on Friday, at 6 pm in Luanda's Victorino Cunha pavilion, and in case of victory reach the top of the standings.

Both have four points in the second and third places of the leading board, led by Petro de Luanda with six points, and the winner will join the first position, as Petro de Luanda have already played their match for this round.

Inter de Luanda are more likely to take the lead in this double round of the weekend, as they will face the Navy on Saturday, while the "military" and "Petro" will not play the match on round four.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency.

