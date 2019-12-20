South Africa: Bob Van Dijk - Bringing Naspers Into the Light, Despite Headwinds

analysis

2019 has been a difficult year to choose a businessperson of the year, a consequence of being a difficult year to actually do business. In some ways, the offenders of the gods of shareholder value were much easier to identify during the year: Step forward Trevor Manuel and Peter Moyo, among many others. If he were an actual businessman, the now-deceased Gavin Watson would probably take the cake. But the winner... it's a more nuanced process.

Lead contenders for Business Maverick's inaugural Businessperson of the Year would normally be reflected by the institution designed to reflect shareholder's passions: the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. In 2019, the biggest gainers among SA majors were mining companies, particularly gold and platinum companies.

But as per usual, the credit for that goes primarily to the commodities they mine rather than to any great business skill - although of course, positioning a mining company to take advantage of a rising commodity price is a real skill in itself. To some extent, SA's two platinum majors were beneficiaries of years of painful restructuring, and this year, at last, it came good, with Impala really shooting the lights out and its share price trebling over the year. AngloPlatinum...