Tanzania: Mbowe Says Chadema's Focus Is to Invest in Grassroots Level

19 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bakari Kiango

Dar es Salaam — Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe, who was re-elected to the position, has outlined several strategies, which he plans to implement to enable the party to compete in the 2020 general election.

Mr Mbowe, who was re-elected by over 93.5 per cent against his contestant Mr Cecil Mwambe, said one of the strategy will be to invest in the grassroots level as well as instilling discipline within the party.

He made the remarks during his speech shortly after he was re-elected to serve as party chair on Thursday December 20, 2019.

He has been party's chairman since 2004 after he succeeded the late Bob Makani.

Mr Mbowe also said the party will strengthen party's wings, which includes, youth, elders and women in a bid to attract more members.

The Hai Member of Parliament told the delegates meeting, "When you go back to your respective areas you should make sure that you embark on projects to strengthen the party from the grassroots level if we need to have strong contenders in next year's general election."

Also Read

South Sudan says US sanctions against senior officials' hurts peace process

Chadema seeks greater financial clout

President John Magufuli : No tenure extension

New strategy for Kurasini trade centre

Mr Mbowe who has led the party since 2004 scooped 886 (equivalent to 93.5 per cent, while his opponent Mr Cecil Mwambe scooped 59 votes, which is equivalent to 6.2 per cent of the votes.

The results were announced at 5.00 AM by Mr Sylvester Masinde, who was the returning officer. The announcement was greeted by cheers from some of the delegates of the meeting, who held Mr Mbowe on their necks, while singing songs to praise him.

In the election Chadema legal director Mtr Tundu Lissu, who is Belgium was elected the new party vice chairman (mainland) after the decision by his contestant Sophia Mwakagenda to pull out.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.