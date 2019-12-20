Tanzania: Master Tanzania Winners 2019 Rewarded

19 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Beat Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Winners of the inaugural edition of Master Tanzania were finally rewarded by the local franchise holders of the event that has a global presence.

Speaking to The Beat, Mariam Msabaha said initially they had intended to hold the awarding ceremony in the USA where the top 3 were supposed to tour.

"The top three winners were to travel to the US for the African Presitgious Awards in Los Angeles alongside Basata's Secretary General but due to the short time left, only Mr Mungereza managed to travel," said Mariam Msabaha.

According to Master Tanzania Director Mariam Msabaha, winner Joshua M took home Sh 1,000,000 whereas the first runner-up Leonard Sinda took home Sh500,000 and Maximilian Lema who finished third took home Sh250,000

As part of their duties winners of the Master Tanzania are supposed to promote good conduct and wellness among the communities where they live.

This year's event was the inaugural local edition with other such events being held in other parts of the continent such as Nigeria.

"We are looking forward to hold a better event next year because the first one has shown us what we need to do in the future," said one of the organizers Winney Kessy, who is also the franchise holder.

The top three winners on the hand said they would use their prizes to help needy children.

Next year's event is set to be held in Moshi on a date yet to be announced.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

