Tanzania: Tenders to Be Floated Over Ownership of 10 Mining Areas

19 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Sharon Sauwa

Dodoma — The Mining Commission (MC) says 10 mining areas with Retention Licences (RL), which have been repossessed by the government, will now be allocated through floating of tenders.

The Mining Commission chairman, Prof Idris Kikula, made the statement today December 19, saying in 2017 Parliament amended and passed the Mining Act and its regulations, whereby the areas with RL were returned to the government.

He said the 10 areas with square kilometres 381.89 are located in Ngara, Kagera Region, Kahama (Shinyanga), Chunya (Mbeya), Bariadi and Busega (Simiyu) and Nachingwea (Lindi).

He welcomed interested firms and individuals with financial capability and expertise in mining projects to apply for tenders on developing mineral projects on Nickel, gold and rare earth elements.

"Among other things, an investor interested in investing in those areas will be obligated to work as well as to develop artisanal miners," he said.

Mining Commission Executive Secretary Prof ShukraniManya said they had given 30 days to those interested in mineral exploration and mining to apply for licences and that those with shortcomings should rectify them to avoid legal action against them.

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

