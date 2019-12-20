South Africa: Justice Minister Lamola Slams UAE Over Guptas

analysis

Ronald Lamola has -- implicitly -- rebuked the United Arab Emirates government for failing to co-operate with South Africa by sending the Gupta brothers home to face trial.

Though Justice Minister Ronald Lamola didn't mention either the UAE or the Guptas by name, they were his clear targets in a speech he gave on Thursday at the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Lamola is heading a high-level South African government delegation to the conference which is ironically taking place in the UAE. Lamola has been in the UAE since the 16 December, meeting UAE officials to urge them to ratify the extradition treaty which the two governments signed in 2018 or to provide legal co-operation in another form.

Senior government officials have made clear the main purpose of the extradition treaty is to get the UAE to send the Guptas back to South Africa to stand trial on charges related to their capture of many government departments and enterprises during Jacob Zuma's presidency. They also want UAE assistance in recovering stolen assets which the Guptas and others are suspected to have stashed in the...