South Africa: Justice Minister Lamola Slams UAE Over Guptas

20 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Ronald Lamola has -- implicitly -- rebuked the United Arab Emirates government for failing to co-operate with South Africa by sending the Gupta brothers home to face trial.

Though Justice Minister Ronald Lamola didn't mention either the UAE or the Guptas by name, they were his clear targets in a speech he gave on Thursday at the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Lamola is heading a high-level South African government delegation to the conference which is ironically taking place in the UAE. Lamola has been in the UAE since the 16 December, meeting UAE officials to urge them to ratify the extradition treaty which the two governments signed in 2018 or to provide legal co-operation in another form.

Senior government officials have made clear the main purpose of the extradition treaty is to get the UAE to send the Guptas back to South Africa to stand trial on charges related to their capture of many government departments and enterprises during Jacob Zuma's presidency. They also want UAE assistance in recovering stolen assets which the Guptas and others are suspected to have stashed in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Former South African President Mbeki Offers to Help Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.